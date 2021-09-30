Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 21 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Petals of Purpose

Sow the seed of kindness and watch it grow before your very eyes. A new group in the 901 is giving someone a reason to smile!

Stephanie Simpson | Founder of 901 Petals of Purpose (POP) | 901pop.org

75 Years of Empowering Girls

75 years later and Girl’s Inc. is still inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold. Find out how they’re hoping to continue their work for decades to come!

Lisa Moore | Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Memphis | girlsincmemphis.org

An End to Migraines for Chronic Sufferers

Living again after migraines. The new preventative treatment that can give chronic sufferers a chance to beat their condition.

Karena | Patient, Chronic Migraine Sufferer

Joel Perchik, M.D. | Vascular Interventional Physicians | vipphysiciansmemphis.com

Beignets du Café du Monde

If you’re craving a world-famous pastry, the bring a bit of New Orleans to your kitchen as Cafe Du Monde dishes out their beignet recipe!

