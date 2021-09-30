Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Sharing Autumn Blessings with Flowers for Fall

See which plants to adorn your home for the season and which colors & tones to consider.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & Owner of Flowers & More | flowersinmemphis.com

DIY Hummingbird Feeder

A highlight for any garden. If you want to draw in hummingbirds during migration season -- I’ll show you a DIY feeder using common items in your home.

Click here to check out the full tutorial for materials and how to create the flower-petal feeder.

Mental Toughness: Shedding the Pounds

If you’re ready to start the path to shredding pounds, there’s a key way to making the journey easier to tackle beyond physical training.

Eric Rittmeyer | Former U.S. Marine, Author, & Mental Toughness Expert | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com

Sweet Tea Taste Test

Putting tea to the test. The sweetest? Best tasting? We’re about to find out. See what’s making this viral hack a favorite among tea lovers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

