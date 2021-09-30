13-year-old school shooting victim expected to recover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners want to discuss how to prevent future tragedy’s in schools.

The 13-year-old victim who was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition is expected to make a full recovery.

City and county leaders have been weighing on the incident at Cummings Elementary. Shelby County Commissioners say their hearts go out to those impacted by today’s incidents and say this is a time to take action and discuss what resources need to be implemented in schools so that there’s not another incident like this in the future.

The shooting at Cummings K-8 which sent a 13-year-old boy to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition has left many students and families in fear.

“All of us are on pins and needles, but all of us just need to keep praying,” said one grandmother.

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray made an emotional plea saying “the gun violence must end,” and echoed a saying that is often repeated in Memphis: If you see something, say something.

Action News 5 was able to catch Dr. Ray going into the Emergency entrance of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after Thursday’s shooting.

Dr. Barry Gilmore, Chief Medical Officer at Le Bonheur says unfortunately since the start of the pandemic in Memphis and around the country hospitals have seen increasing levels of injuries related to gun shot wounds.

“Memphis and Le Bonheur is no different, so far this year we’ve treated over 100 children with gunshot wounds in this community with that, and we’re on pace to exceed the record last year, which was 135,” Dr. Gilmore said.

A pair of Shelby County Commissioners are saddened by the situation.

“This is truly a tragedy. You know the reality is that we have a situation where there are too many guns and there’s not enough supervision,” Shelby County Commissioner for District 10 Reginald Milton said.

Commissioners Milton and Mickell Lowery say they’re committed to doing everything they can to ensure students get all the protection they need.

“One incident is too many, we can’t wait for another incident to start happening to then start discussing what resources we need to put in schools. We need to have more resources in schools, we need to have more counselors in schools, we need to probably have more police presence in school. We need to support the SRO officers that are in the school system right now,” Lowery said.

Lowery said he’s willing to have a conversation about this in the next committee meeting, and invited the school district to be a part of it.

