1 dead after semi-truck, car collide overnight near Parkway Village

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight near the Parkway Village area crash left one person dead.

Memphis police and paramedics say crews arrived at the scene of the crash at Getwell Road and Arrowhead Road around 1 a.m.

One person was killed; no one else was taken to the hospital.

Police say a car collided with a semi-truck.

We are still waiting to learn WHAT caused the crash and the name of the person who was killed.

