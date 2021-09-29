Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, the public is seeing video from the night police say Alvin Motley, Jr., was shot and killed by a security guard at a Memphis Kroger fuel station.

The video was shown during a four-hour preliminary hearing Tuesday for Gregory Livingston, the man charged with Motley’s murder following a dispute over loud music.

The case is now heading to a grand jury, which will determine whether to indict Livingston.

In addition to showing very graphic videos and photos, prosecutors also played a 911 call that Livingston made after the shooting and called on three witnesses to testify.

The first witness, Meredith Moore, said she was pumping gas on the night of Aug. 7 when she overheard an argument between Motley and Livingston that started over loud music coming from Motley’s car.

When the argument escalated, she took out her phone and began recording.

She recorded two different video clips, which were played in court.

In Moore’s video, you can hear the woman with Motley, his girlfriend, Pia Foster, who was also driving their car, yelling at Livingston.

“Leave us the --- alone,” Foster can be heard yelling.

Witnesses said the cashier came out of the kiosk and tried to calm everyone down.

Prosecutors also played surveillance video from Kroger which also shows the altercation but without audio.

The surveillance video, which is very graphic, also shows the moment Motley walked toward Livingston.

The video shows Livingston raising his gun and firing a shot at Motley, who dropped to the ground. Motley was pronounced dead minutes later.

Prosecutors also showed graphic photos of where the bullet hit Motley, which they said went through his wrist and traveled into his chest.

Prosecutors and the attorneys for Motley’s family say it was cold-blooded murder.

“This was not only unnecessary, not only justifiable, but it was a heartless killing of a young man who was armed only with a can of beer and a cigarette,” said Ben Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney who is representing the Motley family.

Crump said members of Motley’s family had seen the video clips before Tuesday’s hearing, but it was still difficult and painful for them to have to sit and watch them again.

Alvin Motley, Sr. was seated with his family on the front row throughout the hearing.

“I was heartbroken,” Motley, Sr. said after the hearing. “For whatever years I have left on this earth, I want [Livingston] to be locked away and think about what he did every single day, just like I have.”

Livingston’s attorneys, Leslie Ballin and Steve Farese, said their client feared for his life.

They said Motley displayed aggressive and combative behavior prior to the shooting, including getting out of the car multiple times to reengage with Livingston.

Moore testified she heard Motley tell Livingston, “I’m going to kick your a—.”

She also said Motley appeared to be inebriated and said he seemed to be stumbling when he got out of the car.

However, Moore said she did not see Motley with any weapons.

“Albeit there were no weapons shown, but what does it mean when a gun is pointed at you and you keep coming?” Ballin later countered.

Moore said prior to Motley and Foster pulling up, she overheard Livingston talking with the cashier at the kiosk about how he had kicked someone else off the property earlier in the day.

Moore said Livingston appeared to have a “bravado” about him as he was talking about that previous incident.

“It’s like he’s the little guy who wants to be a big guy. He has that attitude of Barney Fife,” Motley, Sr. said about Livingston.

Robert “Bobby” DiCello, co-counsel for the Motley family, said Livingston, who is a former Horn Lake police officer, appeared to be trying to pretend he was still a police officer.

“One of the astonishing things that we learned today in the hearing was that the security guard trades on this idea that he’s a police officer and he keeps trying to align himself with the police,” said DiCello. “Not a single good police officer would agree with shooting a man for arguing with him or having a conversation with him or approaching him about loud music.”

Prosecutors also played a 911 call that Livingston made to police.

During the call, the 911 operator asked Livingston if any weapons were involved, to which he answered, “not yet.”

None of the witnesses testifying Tuesday heard Livingston make any racial slurs.

Livingston’s attorneys said despite what others have said, there’s no evidence to indicate race had anything to do with the shooting.

The prosecution’s second witness was Shedrick Weary, a young man who said he was standing in line to pay for gas at the kiosk on Aug. 7.

Weary said the loud music being played in Motley’s car was Keyshia Cole’s “Love,” an R&B love song, which led to a few laughs in the courtroom, which was mostly filled with Motley’s family members.

Weary said after Livingston’s initial altercation with Motley, he heard the security guard say he killed four people before.

Livingston’s attorneys declined to present any evidence during the hearing.

They pointed out that Tuesday’s hearing was not a trial.

“At a trial, there’s another side to this and our side is going to be using a lot of what has been used today,” said Ballin.

General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi determined there was enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict Livingston.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder and is currently in jail on a $1.8 million bond.

Montesi declined to reduce Livingston’s bond, leaving that matter up to the criminal court.

Kroger said Livingston worked for a third-party security contractor.

Records show he was not licensed to be a security guard in Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.