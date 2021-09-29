Victim’s family hopes to bring attention to cold murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly four years since 25-year-old Jonathan Booker was shot and killed in the Edge District. Police say the case has gone cold, and Booker’s family is finding new ways to bring attention to the killing.

Elizabeth Booker Houston posted a TikTok hoping it leads to answers in the death of her brother, Jonathan Booker.

“That night when I made the video, I was just really feeling particularly down, but I said, you know, enough is enough. It’s been almost four years. His case has gone cold,” she said.

Jonathan was an innocent bystander walking in the Edge District in December 2017 when he was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Two men, Hayden Bowen and Calvin Smith, were charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, however the District Attorney’s Office says the charges stemmed from the same events but were not for the death of Booker.

The DA’s office says the intended targets were never identified and not hit. As a result, the trial court dismissed all counts of the indictment.

“It has been excruciating,” Houston said. “Honestly, it feels like Jonathan’s case has been tainted by gross incompetence from the very beginning, and I just really want some oversight and accountability into what’s going on here.”

Houston, who went to law school, says her family has been instrumental in finding evidence to help solve Jonathan’s murder.

“At this point I want the Department of Justice to come in because I want there to be an investigation, and it’s really not just for Jonathan’s sake,” she said.

Elizabeth’s mother, Lorri Booker, says she won’t stop until she gets justice for her son.

“I’ve missed four years of wonderful... with my son and it doesn’t matter how much time goes by, it never gets any better. I mean, I’m just destroyed.”

Houston says she hopes change is made so other families don’t have to go through what her family has gone through.

“Jonathan’s case is one of many cold cases in Memphis. It’s on a tall stack and we deserve justice, but there are a lot of other families in Memphis who deserve justice as well.”

Action News 5 reached out to the Memphis Police Department and the DA’s office for an update on Jonathan’s case.

Both agencies said this is an on-going homicide investigation, and if anyone has information that can help solve Jonathan Booker’s murder, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

