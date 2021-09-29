UofM women’s soccer back in national poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, the Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team is back in the national polls this week.

The UofM women come in ranked 22nd in the National Soccer Coaches Association Poll.

The Tiger women are 9-1-1 on the season, their only loss on the road at Drake.

The Ws include victories over Kansas, Indiana, Alabama and Iowa State.

Freshman Momo Nakao is the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

It’s her first ROTW honor.

Mackenzie Bray makes the AAC Honor Roll.

They both scored in the UofM’s latest win over UCF.

The UofM’s next game is at Tulsa Oct. 7.

