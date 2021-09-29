Tigers men’s basketball gives preview with Rebounders’ Scrimmage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve all been waiting in great anticipation to see what the 2021 version of the Memphis Tigers basketball team will look like.

You know, the one with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation? Wait no longer. We’ve got a little sneak peek for you.

It was the annual Rebounders’ Scrimmage at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center on the south campus Tuesday night.

The workout in front of the UofM Basketball Booster club signifies the official start of fall practice.

We’ll soon see how much practice it takes to make this team perfect as it looks to live up to all the hype heaped upon it with the players and coaching staff Memphis now has in tow.

There’s assistant Larry Brown, the only coach to win an NCAA and NBA title, and assistant Rasheed Wallace, a two-time All Star who won an NBA crown with Brown and the Detroit Pistons.

Five-star freshman Emoni Bates who’s smooth as silk with the ball and his 6′9″ frame is ready to post up, shoot over and play bombs away against any defender who gets in his path.

The rookie crop paired with veterans like Lester Quinones, Landers Nolly and team leader DeAndre Williams has Tiger fans feeling Final Four aspirations.

So what do the players think?

Williams says, “Aww, man, it’s exciting! We’ve got a lot of talent, you know what I mean? A great coaching staff, so we’re putting everything together and looking forward to having a huge year!”

Head coach Penny Hardaway adds, “Obviously, we’ve been together for a minute. Emoni was the last person to come. But it’s getting there, you know? They’re buying into the things that we’re selling. We know where we want to be. We want to be in the NCAA Tournament, and everybody understands that’s the focus. And everybody’s working really hard.”

The Tigers’ first appearance to the general public is coming up Oct. 13 with Memphis Madness at FedExForum.

Their first game is Oct. 24 against crosstown foe LeMoyne-Owen coached by former Grizzlies and NBA star Bonzi Wells.

