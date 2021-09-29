Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson takes the stand for wire fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly three weeks of trial, Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson took to the witness stand in front of a packed federal courthouse in downtown Memphis.

Robinson was the last of three witnesses to take the stand in the short court session that started Tuesday afternoon.

The first two, Shani Wilhite and Chelsey Cox, were former employees of Robinson’s nurse training school, The Healthcare Institute (THI).

Wilhite, a former THI student recruiter, testified on the recruitment practices of THI and the growth of the school since its founding in 2015.

Cox, who for a short time was Robinson’s personal assistant at THI, drafted monthly reports of student records, collaborating with Robinson on various data points to validate.

Both were called to the stand because the prosecution, the U.S. government, alleges Robinson - in her grant applications to the Health Services Resources Administration (HRSA), the government entity who helped funded THI - fabricated student information to secure more funding to be spent on personal purchases.

These allegations make up three of the remaining five counts of wire fraud still facing Robinson.

Both Wilhite and Cox testified under oath that THI student information was never fabricated.

Then, Robinson took the stand.

The first thing she and her defense attorney, Lawrence Lorenzi, touched on were the remaining two counts of wire fraud, involving an email sent to Robinson in 2016.

The email was sent from THI’s business accountant, who Robinson confirmed recently took on THI as a client.

The accountant pointed out five purchases that were made with THI’s Regions Bank operating account.

The purchases, Robinson confirmed, were made for her wedding in June of that year.

However, Robinson quickly clarified that the funds used in these purchases were not HRSA grant funds, as the prosecution alleges.

These were paid for with profits from THI, according to Robinson.

Robinson later stated she and her now ex-husband later made cash deposits into the Regions Bank account to replace the money that was spent, and Lorenzi entered into evidence the cash deposit slips to prove Robinson’s testimony.

When asked if she used HRSA grant money to purchase services for her wedding, Robinson replied “no.”

When asked if she fabricated student information to acquire more grant funding from HRSA, Robinson replied “no.”

When asked if she has been wrongly accused of the charges against her, Robinson replied “yes.”

There was very little time for the prosecution to cross-examine Robinson, and it’s expected her testimony will continue well into Wednesday morning.

Once she leaves the stand, all that will be left in this trial are the closing statements, and then the jury will decide if Robinson is innocent or guilty.

The trial continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

