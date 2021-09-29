Suspect facing multiple charges after eluding police, assaulting an officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing several charges after allegedly drag racing and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Eddrin Bronner, 25, is charged with the following:

Driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled

Financial responsibility

Drag racing

Reckless driving

Bumper height requirement

Assault

According to the affidavit, officers observed Bonner on Mitchell Road near Neely Road traveling in a car that was missing its front bumper. He was driving at approximately 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Officers saw the car turn into a gas station on South Third and make a loop around the business in an attempt to elude them.

The officers approached the car and commanded Bonner to turn the vehicle off and get out of the vehicle. They say Bonner refuses to open his door and obey the commands.

The officers grabbed Bonner by his arms and legs in an attempt to pull him from the car, but he placed his right leg against the floor and shoved his shoulder against the B pillar, refusing to get out of the car.

Officers managed to pull Bonner from the car onto the ground where he continued to pull away from them. He was placed in custody after a brief struggle. He head-butted one of the officers as they walked him to a squad car.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.