Showers and storms possible through the weekend, feeling more humid

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although it’s dry this morning, showers will be possible this afternoon. Rain will be isolated, so much of the area will still remain dry. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s tonight. It will be mostly cloudy all day and rain will also be possible this evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday and some storms with heavy rain will be possible. There will also be a chance for a stray shower on Friday afternoon, but much of the area will stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: With a weather system sitting nearby, clouds will also stick around over the weekend. There will be a chance for afternoon showers Saturday, but Sunday is looking like the wetter day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible on Monday as the cold front finally pushes east of the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s at the start of next week.

