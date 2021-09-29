Shelby County school board elects new chair and vice-chair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County school board members elected a new chair and vice-chair Tuesday night.

Board member Michelle McKissack will take over the role of board chair from Miska Clay Bibbs.

McKissack represents District One. There were two nominees for the role. It was the first time since 2013 that two board members vied for the chair position.

Reverend Althea Greene becomes the next vice-chair.

Meet our 2021-22 School Board Chair and Vice-Chair! @MicMcKiss, Chair@AltheaG40916416, Vice Chair



Congratulations and thank you for your leadership! pic.twitter.com/vz0YPEfKGF — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 29, 2021

