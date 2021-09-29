Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County school board elects new chair and vice-chair

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County school board members elected a new chair and vice-chair Tuesday night.

Board member Michelle McKissack will take over the role of board chair from Miska Clay Bibbs.

McKissack represents District One. There were two nominees for the role. It was the first time since 2013 that two board members vied for the chair position.

Reverend Althea Greene becomes the next vice-chair.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair

Latest News

Suspect facing multiple charges after eluding police, assaulting an officer
Suspect facing multiple charges after eluding police, assaulting an officer
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station
5 Star Stories: Downtown Memphis alleyways turned into neighborhood spaces
5 Star Stories: Downtown Memphis alleyways turned into neighborhood spaces
Shelby Co. sees shortage in locations for monoclonal antibody treatment