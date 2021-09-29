Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new pediatric virus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are up by 239 as of Wednesday with 38 newly confirmed pediatric cases, according to the health department.

Data shows there are 3,855 active cases across the county with 1,267 of those cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shelby County has seen over 141,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and the death toll is 2,055.

The latest weekly positivity rate for the week of September 12 dropped to 10.4%. The health department will report another rate for the following week this Friday. Officials are hoping the downward trend continues as the county is not out of the woods of the summer surge just yet.

The vaccine is being touted as the best way to combat the spread and severity of the virus.

So far, 404,728 people are fully vaccinated in Shelby County. The county is hoping to eventually have 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

SCHD says within the last week, 6,704 vaccinations have been reported.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Shelby County.

