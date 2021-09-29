Rainy pattern now in place across the Mid-South for the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture is steadily flowing into the Mid-South increasing clouds and rain chances for the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will not be a washout, there will be scattered showers and downpours for most communities in the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a light Southeast wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.