Oxford officials vote to lift citywide mask mandate

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Officials in Oxford, Mississippi voted Tuesday to lift the city’s mask mandate.

The city voted a month ago to require people ages six and older to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors.

At that time, the board of alderman said it would revisit its decision in the future.

