Shelby Co. sees shortage in locations for monoclonal antibody treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Earlier this month, there were nearly a dozen locations you could go to in Shelby County to get monoclonal antibody treatments.

That number has dwindled down to two.

As the state braces for a possible shortage of the vital treatment, certain healthcare providers have been left out of the loop.

ZupMed, a concierge clinic in East Memphis got quite the grand opening last year.

“We opened 24 hours before the mayor shut the city down for COVID,” said Shannon Finks who co-owns the clinic with her husband Lloyd Finks.

The Finks have become used to curveballs.

The latest came just a few weeks ago when the state told them they could not send them supplies of the much sought-after monoclonal antibody treatment. Attempts to get it directly from the manufacturer stopped as well.

“We continue to offer it because we still have a few doses left, but we no longer have immediate access to the monoclonal antibodies like we did before,” said Lloyd Finks.

ZupMed was one of the nearly dozen healthcare providers the state once listed on its website as a location to get the COVID-19 treatment in Shelby County.

Currently, only Baptist Memorial Memphis and Methodist University hospitals offer the treatment, that if administered quickly enough, can greatly increase survival of the virus.

The Finks say taking away small clinics’ ability to administer the treatment sends more patients to an already over-stressed hospital system.

“We’re at a point we can take someone who has symptoms of illness, test them, get a positive test and then immediately give them a treatment that neutralizes the spike protein in antibodies. And it’s a seamless approach to treating COVID,” said Finks.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it would restrict the amount of the drug it would send to certain states to make sure enough supply was spread throughout the country.

Nearly 70 percent of the supply was going to southern states, including Tennessee and Mississippi where vaccination levels are low.

As supply could potentially dwindle, this Finks will continue to provide other COVID-19 testing care and prevention options.

