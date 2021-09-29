Advertise with Us
Mid-South health expert talks COVID-19 cases as colder temperatures approach

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are in the early days of fall and as we get closer to colder weather, there is growing concern that COVID-19 cases could increase.

Health experts say we can get ahead of this if more people get vaccinated against the virus.

National health officials have said the Delta wave of the pandemic could run its course by Thanksgiving, and COVID-19 could eventually become more of a seasonal nuisance than a devastating pandemic. Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, discusses what would it take for this to become a reality with colder days approaching

Threlkeld also discusses vaccination for children ages five through 11.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

