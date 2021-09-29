Mid-South Clinical Pharmacy Specialist warns against vaccine misinformation online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health experts continue to combat COVID-19 misinformation online.

As a clinical pharmacy specialist with Methodist University Hospital Morgan Jones coordinates the vaccine clinic. He spends time answering a long list of vaccine questions.

“One if the big things that we have seen as we’ve rolled out our vaccine requirement here at Methodist is a lot of questions related to things that I would consider social media misinformation about the vaccine,” said Jones.

A major question that has come up is the impact of the vaccine on fertility, thanks to a viral social media post out of Germany.

Jones along with several medical experts have repeatedly stated that the vaccine is safe for pregnant patients and their babies.

The CDC says the vaccine does not cause infertility, nor does it cause impotence in men.

Wednesday, YouTube vowed to ban high profile anti-vaccine accounts.

Facebook claimed it removed over 3,000 accounts last month that spread vaccine misinformation.

Morgan says unfortunately the damage has already been done.

“We don’t know the true background of the person on the other end of those social media posts,” he said, “Even if that person says they’re a healthcare professional, they can be an individual who doesn’t even work with COVID-19 patients or have anything to do with the care or the vaccination of COVID-19 patients.”

He also encourages the public to look to the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration for evidence based information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

