Man indicted for slashing another man’s neck

Memphis Police Car
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney’s office says a Cordova man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after slashing another man’s neck.

According to witnesses, 30-year-old Theodore Cohen was involved in an altercation with 27-year-old James Lane. The altercation ended with Cohen slashing Lane across the neck with knife before driving away.

The reports says Lane was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cohen’s vehicle was identified after being picked up on traffic cameras. Cohen was arrested later that day at his parents’ East Memphis home. Authorities say Cohen had a combat-style knife in a holster in the back of his waistband.

Cohen is charged with second-degree murder and is being hold on a $2.5 million bond. Cohen was on probation for a 2018 aggravated assault conviction at the time of this murder.

