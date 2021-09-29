Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl to appear in court

Richard Lassister
Richard Lassister(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of the death of a 4-year-old girl will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Richard Lassister is in jail on child abuse charges after he allegedly hit and killed Zamiyah Taylor in 2016 because she woke her brother up. Lassister told police he when he hit her with an open hand, she fell and hit her face on the refrigerator.

According to the police report, Zamiyah’s mother called the police and said her daughter was unresponsive and bleeding. The young girl had severe bruises on her face, chest and back. She also had a large cut on the back of her head and above her left eye.

Police say she died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Mid-South regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds
(Source: WBRC)
Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained

Latest News

LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Praying to end violence at schools
Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims
Tire shop shooting suspect
Tire shop workers shot on the job by angry customer, police say
City Watch: Charles Clark
City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered man