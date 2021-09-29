Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of the death of a 4-year-old girl will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Richard Lassister is in jail on child abuse charges after he allegedly hit and killed Zamiyah Taylor in 2016 because she woke her brother up. Lassister told police he when he hit her with an open hand, she fell and hit her face on the refrigerator.

According to the police report, Zamiyah’s mother called the police and said her daughter was unresponsive and bleeding. The young girl had severe bruises on her face, chest and back. She also had a large cut on the back of her head and above her left eye.

Police say she died on the scene.

