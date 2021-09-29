Advertise with Us
LIVE: Tennessee health secretary gives update on Pfizer booster and monoclonal antibody treatments

TDOH Lisa Piercey
TDOH Lisa Piercey(WVLT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is holding a virtual briefing Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will discuss the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer booster and monoclonal antibody treatment in the state.

Watch live at 1:30 p.m.

