LIVE: Tennessee health secretary gives update on Pfizer booster and monoclonal antibody treatments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is holding a virtual briefing Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will discuss the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer booster and monoclonal antibody treatment in the state.

Watch live at 1:30 p.m.

