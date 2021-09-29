LIVE: Dr. Steve Threlkeld discusses antibody treatments and COVID-19 antiviral medicine
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld is talking about various COVID-19 treatments during his weekly briefing.
Topics slated for Wednesday’s briefing include:
- Regeneron Antibody Cocktail—Is this different from monoclonal antibody treatment, and can COVID-19 patients get it in Memphis?
- COVID-19 and the Flu: How to tell the difference and when to get the flu shot?
- When can we expect a COVID-19 antiviral medicine, and how will it work?
- Correcting Misinformation about COVID and risk of heart inflammation after mRNA vaccines
- Tips for treating COVID-19 at home
