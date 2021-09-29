LIVE: Dr. Steve Threlkeld discusses antibody treatments and COVID-19 antiviral medicine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld is talking about various COVID-19 treatments during his weekly briefing.

Topics slated for Wednesday’s briefing include:

Regeneron Antibody Cocktail—Is this different from monoclonal antibody treatment, and can COVID-19 patients get it in Memphis?

COVID-19 and the Flu: How to tell the difference and when to get the flu shot?

When can we expect a COVID-19 antiviral medicine, and how will it work?

Correcting Misinformation about COVID and risk of heart inflammation after mRNA vaccines

Tips for treating COVID-19 at home

