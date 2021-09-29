Kiffin looks for luck against top-ranked Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming up this weekend, 12th-ranked Ole Miss travels to No. 1 Alabama.

The Rebels boast a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Matt Carrol.

Problem is, Bama’s QB, Bryce Young, is getting Heisman hype as well, and the rest of the Crimson Tide players are pretty much better than everybody else at any position.

That’s why Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin might be looking for a little 2015 luck.

That was the last time the Rebels beat the Tide in Bryant-Denny.

“To have those type of upsets, that’s why they rarely happen,” said Kiffin. “Gotta have a lot go right. Maybe we can have one of those type of plays where the quarterback gets hit and the ball is tipped up, we catch it and go score.”

Kickoff for the Rebels and Tide is 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.