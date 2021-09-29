Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode will cover the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

MISSING: Every single week we profile missing children across the country in our program. Tomorrow night we are hoping... Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

The episode of In Pursuit on Summer Wells will air Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

“It’s really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward,” the announcement said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.