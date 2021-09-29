Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips

Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
Search for Summer Wells
Search for Summer Wells
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode will cover the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

MISSING: Every single week we profile missing children across the country in our program. Tomorrow night we are hoping...

Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

The episode of In Pursuit on Summer Wells will air Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

“It’s really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward,” the announcement said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Mid-South regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds
(Source: WBRC)
Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained

Latest News

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Richard Lassister
Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl to attend plea hearing
LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Praying to end violence at schools
Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims