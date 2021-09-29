Advertise with Us
Federal disaster medical team deployed to the Mid-South to help overwhelmed hospital
By Joyce Peterson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal disaster team is now caring for patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis.

At the height of the Delta wave, Baptist officials said they had the second-highest volume in the state of Tennessee.

Hospital leaders reached out to the Biden administration about five weeks ago for help handling the massive influx of coronavirus patients.

On September 24, the cavalry arrived at Baptist East.  A 15-member disaster medical assistance team made up of doctors, nurses, a paramedic, a pharmacist, a respiratory therapist, and support personnel was dispatched to Memphis by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Over the past 20 months, these team members have been sent to overwhelmed hospitals across the country.

“At this point, our staff is just tired of dealing with the virus,” said Catherine Luchsinger, chief nursing officer for Baptist Memphis. “So, having these gentlemen and their team members from HHS has been a huge help just to give our staff some relief and recovery for the time being.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with everyone from Memphis,” said Gabe De Bay, a paramedic who also serves as the HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response. “It seems morale is picking up a little bit with us here. And really, what this is about is Americans serving Americans. We get the call, we drop everything in our day jobs and we come here.”

The team members are working in the emergency room at Baptist East.  De Bay says he saw 40 people come through the ER, last night alone.

The HHS national disaster medical team will remain in Memphis for two weeks.

