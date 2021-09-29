Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Kym Clark at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including the Collierville Kroger mass shooting that killed one person, and injured more than a dozen people. She also talked about Ford announcing plans to build an electric truck plant right here in the Mid-South.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

