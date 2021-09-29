Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims

Praying to end violence at schools
Praying to end violence at schools
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special time will be set aside for Collierville residents this week for prayer or meditation.

Town leaders revealed a proclamation by Mayor Stan Joyner dedicating Thursday at 1:30 p.m. as a time to reflect as a unified show of respect for victim Olivia King and everyone affected by the mass shooting on September 23.

The town has multiple ways of donating to help the victims and their families:

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Mid-South regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds
(Source: WBRC)
Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained

Latest News

City Watch: Charles Clark
City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered man
WAVN's Telisa Franklin highlights concert fundraiser benefiting SisterReach
Virtual concert benefiting SisterReach: Here’s what’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
WAVN's Telisa Franklin highlights concert fundraiser benefiting SisterReach
WAVN's Telisa Franklin highlights concert fundraiser benefiting SisterReach
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds