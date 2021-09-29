Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special time will be set aside for Collierville residents this week for prayer or meditation.

Town leaders revealed a proclamation by Mayor Stan Joyner dedicating Thursday at 1:30 p.m. as a time to reflect as a unified show of respect for victim Olivia King and everyone affected by the mass shooting on September 23.

Mayor Stan Joyner has proclaimed a dedicated time of prayer and meditation happening this Thursday, September 30th at 1:30 PM.



The Mayoral Proclamation reads as follows: pic.twitter.com/IdzCIpxNmh — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) September 28, 2021

The town has multiple ways of donating to help the victims and their families:

