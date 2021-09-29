Clouds and some isolated showers the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with a little sun this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds south at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will be a little higher, but it will still be scattered. Highs will reach the the lower to mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Higher chances are possible on Sunday as a cold front pushes into the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s at best both days.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers on Monday giving way to drier conditions behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

