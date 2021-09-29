City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered man

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man after his daughter reported him missing overnight.

Police say the daughter of Charles Clark reported him missing around 1:30 a.m. saying she hadn’t seen him since Tuesday morning when he left her home in Cordova.

Clark is diabetic and can become forgetful when he has not taken his medication.

He is described as a Black man of light complexion, 6 feet tall, 150-160 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and flip flops.

He drives a black Chevy Astro Van with TN tags DP43804.

