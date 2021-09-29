Advertise with Us
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect(Action News 5/Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Sep. 29, 2021
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Three siblings are now in custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services after Dyersburg police removed them from “deplorable” living conditions.

Dyersburg Police Department says officers went to the home Monday after a probation and parole officer reported the home was unsuitable for the three children ages 4, 5, and 9.

Parents, Angela McCaine and John Walton were arrested on the scene when police discovered 11 referrals were made with the Tennessee Department of Child Services involving this family.

Police say the children were wearing the same clothing for weeks and two of them did not have a pair of shoes. Inside the home, DPD says there were animals feces everywhere, three large dogs, four puppies and no clear path to walk through due to trash. The Humane Society was called to the scene to remove the animals.

There were also spiders, roaches and flies throughout the home and electric wiring hanging from inside the walls with nails sticking out.

According to DPD, Walton is also charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana after officers found the suspected drugs on his person.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

