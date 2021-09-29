Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 16 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Common Houseplants, Care, and Propagation

Her passion for plant care is bound to catch your eye! This local filmmaker and mentor documents her journey and advice for nurturing an array of gorgeous greenery, potted, hanging - indoor and outdoor. All year ‘round.

Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor, CLOUD901/Memphis Public Libraries & Mentor Coordinator/Festival Producer, Indie Memphis

Instagram - @amandabwilloughby

Changing the Face of the Outdoors

Encouraging women to pick up a rod and reel, this Lady Angler is on a mission to make women more comfortable fishin’!

Jenny Anderson | Angler & Influencer | Instagram - @girlof10000lakes

#WomenMakingWaves | takemefishing.org

Fire Safety for the Family

Fire safety facts! What families need to know to keep kids safe in case they’re ever home alone!

Sharon Cooksey | Kidde Fire Safety Educator | shopkidde.com

Butterscotch Pumpkin Bread

No patch needed. It’s a recipe to remember! We’ll go step by step to make this butterscotch pumpkin bread!

