Bluff City Life: Friday, 17 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas: Why mentorship matters

Peer pressure can have a positive outcome. This is the encouraging story of one woman who earned the crown of Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas and placed 5th of 50 in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition.

Audrey Booth Williams | Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas | Facebook - @MsWheelchairAmericaInc

Google Search Hacks

There are secrets to getting better search results. Here’s how to become a Google master.

Tackling School Anxiety

Overcome stress and anxiety with these five steps to help students in school.

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com

Detoxing with Whole Food Nutrition

In need of a detox? How would you know? We’ll breakdown the process to learn how you can get rid of toxins in your body.

Dr. Keanna Ralph | Transformational Coach | getback2you.net

