Bluff City Life: Friday, 17 Sept

Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas: Why mentorship matters
Peer pressure can have a positive outcome. This is the encouraging story of one woman who earned the crown of Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas and placed 5th of 50 in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition.
Audrey Booth Williams | Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas | Facebook - @MsWheelchairAmericaInc
Google Search Hacks
There are secrets to getting better search results. Here’s how to become a Google master.
Tackling School Anxiety
Overcome stress and anxiety with these five steps to help students in school.
Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com
Detoxing with Whole Food Nutrition
In need of a detox? How would you know? We’ll breakdown the process to learn how you can get rid of toxins in your body.
Dr. Keanna Ralph | Transformational Coach | getback2you.net
Click here to take the Reset Challenge
