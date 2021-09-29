Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is injured after his mother’s live-in boyfriend allegedly stabbed him.

According to an affidavit, Memphis police say the woman’s live-in boyfriend LeNorris Burnett was arguing with her son when things turned violent.

Police say the two got into a fistfight. Burnett then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the child several times in the left side of his body, the mother reported.

The affidavit says the mother called the police and Burnett was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.