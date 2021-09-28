Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Memphis Monday night.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Hillview Dr.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police say two females have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2526 W. Hillview. One female victim was xported to ROH in critical condition from the scene but did not survive her injuries.

Officers have two females detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 28, 2021

