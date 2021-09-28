Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Memphis Monday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Hillview Dr.
Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.
Police say two females have been detained in connection with the shooting.
