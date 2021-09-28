Virtual concert benefiting SisterReach: Here’s what’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Tuesday, WAVN’s Telisa Franklin joins Action News 5′s Joy Redmond at the Digital Desk to discuss what’s trending in Memphis.
This week, Telisa spotlighted SisterReach, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering women and teens of color and others in the Memphis community.
Next month, a virtual concert is benefiting SisterReach’s mission.
Cherisse Scott, founder and CEO of SisterReach, even gave a sneak peek at some of the talent you’ll hear in the concert.
