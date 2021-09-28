Virtual concert benefiting SisterReach: Here’s what’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Tuesday, WAVN’s Telisa Franklin joins Action News 5′s Joy Redmond at the Digital Desk to discuss what’s trending in Memphis.

This week, Telisa spotlighted SisterReach, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering women and teens of color and others in the Memphis community.

Next month, a virtual concert is benefiting SisterReach’s mission.

Cherisse Scott, founder and CEO of SisterReach, even gave a sneak peek at some of the talent you’ll hear in the concert.

Check out what’s trending in the player above and catch Telisa and Joy Tuesday’s at 9 a.m. streaming live at the Digital Desk.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.