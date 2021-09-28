Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Virtual concert benefiting SisterReach: Here’s what’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Tuesday, WAVN’s Telisa Franklin joins Action News 5′s Joy Redmond at the Digital Desk to discuss what’s trending in Memphis.

This week, Telisa spotlighted SisterReach, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering women and teens of color and others in the Memphis community.

Next month, a virtual concert is benefiting SisterReach’s mission.

Cherisse Scott, founder and CEO of SisterReach, even gave a sneak peek at some of the talent you’ll hear in the concert.

Check out what’s trending in the player above and catch Telisa and Joy Tuesday’s at 9 a.m. streaming live at the Digital Desk.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair

Latest News

WAVN's Telisa Franklin highlights concert fundraiser benefiting SisterReach
WAVN's Telisa Franklin highlights concert fundraiser benefiting SisterReach
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds
Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a...
Family announces funeral arrangements for woman killed in Kroger mass shooting
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police honors fallen officer with Sea of Blue