Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair

Latest News

Oxford officials vote to life citywide mask mandate
Oxford officials vote to lift citywide mask mandate
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee
Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee