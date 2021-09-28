Stax Music Academy’s Songwriting Cohort to produce theme song for Race for Change initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ironman Foundation has partnered with Stax Music Academy’s Songwriting Cohort to produce a theme song for its Race for Change initiative.

Race for Change addresses potential barriers to entry that could prevent black and other diverse groups from participating in triathlons.

“We are treating this like a professional songwriting competition,” said Pat Mitchell Worley, Stax Music Academy Executive Director. “The students are learning how to write jingles and the ability to engage with IRONMAN to create a theme song for this initiative will help the students with their craft in the future.”

The theme song will be produced in connection with the St. Jude Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

Race for Change will also be championing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at an event Sunday, October 3 in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Memphis and Major Taylor Memphis Cycling Club.

For more information about Race for Change, click here.

