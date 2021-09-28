Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Star-studded talent to grace the stage at National Civil Rights Museum’s 30th Freedom Award

National Civil Rights Museum announces 2021 Freedom Award honorees
National Civil Rights Museum announces 2021 Freedom Award honorees(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum’s 30th Freedom Award is bringing star-studded talent.

The virtual event will be held October 14 and will pay tribute to this year’s honoree, former First Lady Michell Obama and the Poor People’s Campaign.

In addition to attributes, attendees will be entertained by Andra Day, Amanda Gorman, Leon Bridges and Collage Dance Collective. Michale Eric Dyson and Ed Mabrey will be speakers.

The National CIvicl Rights Museum has presented the Freedom Award to some of the most lauded civil and human rights leaders in history since 1991.

Tickets to the event are still available. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say

Latest News

Memphis Police Car
City offering $15K sign-on bonus for new Memphis Police Department recruits
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
LIVE: Sea of Blue honors Memphis police officer who died after battling COVID-19
LIVE: Sea of Blue honors Memphis police who died after battling COVID-19 - clipped version
LIVE: Sea of Blue honors Memphis police who died after battling COVID-19 - clipped version
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days...
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days later