Star-studded talent to grace the stage at National Civil Rights Museum’s 30th Freedom Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum’s 30th Freedom Award is bringing star-studded talent.

The virtual event will be held October 14 and will pay tribute to this year’s honoree, former First Lady Michell Obama and the Poor People’s Campaign.

In addition to attributes, attendees will be entertained by Andra Day, Amanda Gorman, Leon Bridges and Collage Dance Collective. Michale Eric Dyson and Ed Mabrey will be speakers.

The National CIvicl Rights Museum has presented the Freedom Award to some of the most lauded civil and human rights leaders in history since 1991.

Tickets to the event are still available. To purchase tickets, click here.

