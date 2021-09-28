Advertise with Us
Rain chances return after a long, dry stretch

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun this afternoon. A few downpours are possible in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and it will feel more humid. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of a stray shower. Lows around 70. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will approach the area on Wednesday, so there will be a chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Some areas could still remain dry. Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday, but it will still be scattered. The front will drop temperatures and humidity slightly for the end of the week. Afternoon high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Higher chances are possible on Sunday into Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s both days.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

