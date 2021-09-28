Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that the companies have submitted data on the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5-11 years of age to the Food and Drug Administration.

The companies said they received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20, which included 2,268 young participants.

Pfizer said the vaccine “demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen.”

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older.

The FDA is expected to take several weeks combing through the data before possibly issuing an emergency use authorization.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide are now in children, increasing the urgency to get kids protected.

“I wouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus. We know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner.

Even when a vaccine becomes available, a difficult task lies ahead in getting children vaccinated.

Less than half of eligible U.S. adolescents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an analysis of CDC data. They’ve been eligible since May.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant

Latest News

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana