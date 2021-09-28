Memphis police honors fallen officer with Sea of Blue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a sign of the times.

Monday was the second Sea of Blue for a Memphis police officer not killed in the line of duty, but who died as a result of COVID-19.

An untimely death for a young officer brought law enforcement from across the Mid-South to pay their respects. Blinking blue lights could be seen for miles.

“It’s just thousands of lights. It’s just really emotional,” said Bailey Maglisco.

Maglisco joined others at Highpoint Church in Memphis to watch a somber tradition in law enforcement, a Sea of Blue to honor a fallen officer.

This time, it was for officer Jimmie Alexander “Alex” Shindler.

“He was a quiet warrior. He came to work, did his job, and did it well,” said Lt. Col. Eddie Bass, Shindler’s supervisor at the Mt. Moriah precinct.

He spent his entire career at that precinct as a field training officer.

“We’re going to miss him. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, we’re going to miss him and I wish I had 800 more officers like Officer Jimmie Alexander Shindler,” said Bass.

Shindler passed away a week ago at Baptist Memorial Hospital after battling COVID-19. He is the second Memphis police officer to die from the virus.

Bobby Montgomery, a 17-year veteran of the force assigned to Tillman station, was first.

Shindler and Montgomery are two of more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County. Shindler is part of a growing trend of younger victims passing from the virus.

He was just 35 years old.

“You know he’s around a lot more people than maybe an average citizen would be. Nonetheless, no matter how he died, he lived serving our community,” said Maglisco.

Monday’s Sea of Blue ended at the Mt. Moriah police precinct. It was a final farewell for a beloved officer.

“Hey, second to none. It was unquestionable we’re going to miss him. We’re going to miss his work ethic and dedication to public safety,” said Bass.

Officer Shindler was a husband and father of two.

Bass says he spent his entire career on the overnight shift, but he recently asked to be put on the day shift for the first time in his career so he could spend more time with his children.

Unfortunately, he passed away before that could happen.

