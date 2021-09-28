Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis paramedic injured in hit-and-run

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding the suspect who hit an on-duty Memphis Fire paramedic and kept going.

The paramedic was hit Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. on East Brooks Road.

Police say the suspect was doing burnouts in the Mapco parking lot when the driver hit the paramedic who was trying to walk into the gas station. The paramedic was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger that could have front-end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown

Latest News

Memphis paramedic injured in hit-and-run
Memphis paramedic injured in hit-and-run
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
(Source: WBRC)
Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained