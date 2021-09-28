Memphis paramedic injured in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding the suspect who hit an on-duty Memphis Fire paramedic and kept going.

The paramedic was hit Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. on East Brooks Road.

Police say the suspect was doing burnouts in the Mapco parking lot when the driver hit the paramedic who was trying to walk into the gas station. The paramedic was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger that could have front-end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

