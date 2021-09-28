Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May International Festival will look a little different next year as events relocate while Tom Lee Park construction continues.

MIM’s Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will take place at the Memphis Fairgrounds in 2022.

The Great American River Run in 2022 will again take place in downtown Memphis along the riverfront with the start and finish lines on historic Beale Street.

Next year marks the return of BSMF following a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIM officials say they made arrangements to temporarily move the festival’s two signature events to make way for the construction at Tom Lee Park, but both events will return home in 2023.

The Memphis Fairgrounds last hosted the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in 2011 when the event was relocated at the last minute because of Mississippi River flooding.

The 2022 Memphis in May International Festival schedule of events is:

Salute to Ghana May 1-31

Beale Street Music Festival April 29-May 1

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 11-14

Great American River Run May 28

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.