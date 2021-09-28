Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking to identify the suspect responsible for multiple landscaping crew robberies.

The latest robbery was reported Monday after the man pulled into a driveway on Tuckahoe Road in East Memphis where he demanded a crew’s chainsaws and other landscaping equipment.

Police say the man was driving a silver Mercury Milan with a temporary tag. After taking the equipment, he reportedly fled the scene heading east. No one was injured.

Memphis Police Department describes the man as a Black male of medium complexion, about 200 pounds with a full beard. At the time of this incident, he was wearing a black shirt, gray and white shorts and white shoes with a durag on his head.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

