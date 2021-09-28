Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies

Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted in landscape robberies(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking to identify the suspect responsible for multiple landscaping crew robberies.

The latest robbery was reported Monday after the man pulled into a driveway on Tuckahoe Road in East Memphis where he demanded a crew’s chainsaws and other landscaping equipment.

Police say the man was driving a silver Mercury Milan with a temporary tag. After taking the equipment, he reportedly fled the scene heading east. No one was injured.

Memphis Police Department describes the man as a Black male of medium complexion, about 200 pounds with a full beard. At the time of this incident, he was wearing a black shirt, gray and white shorts and white shoes with a durag on his head.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant

Latest News

Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a...
Family announces funeral arrangements for woman killed in Kroger mass shooting
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,520 new cases reported Tues.
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Two appeals filed in school mask opt-out rulings