Judge to decide on trial for unlicensed security guard charged in murder of Alvin Motley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The unlicensed security guard accused of shooting and killing Alvin Motley at a Kroger gas station last month will appear in court Tuesday.

Gregory Livingston will be in court for a preliminary hearing. The judge is expected to decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a second-degree murder trial.

Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

Earlier this month the judge over the case denied the release of audio and video footage of Motley’s killing saying that it would protect Livingston’s right to receive a fair and impartial preliminary hearing. Motley’s family and their attorney Civil Rights lawyer Ben Crump say they were all disheartened by the court’s ruling.

On the other hand, Livingston’s legal team says the right choice was made.

“I think it was the correct decision. I believe that the right to a fair trial outweighs the public’s right to know.”

NAACP Memphis chapter president, Van Turner has also called for the release of the audio and video footage. The state argued releasing the video “is consistent with the belief that transparency helps to instill faith in our criminal justice system.”

Following the hearing, Crump and Motley’s family will hold a press conference in Memphis to give an update on the case.

