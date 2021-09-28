The Investigators: Ways to avoid pet scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Mid-South animal lovers have been scammed over the past several months in rip-offs totaling more than $100,000.

Maddelyn Bridgewater tried to mend a broken heart this summer after her beloved cat, Lilly, got hit by a car.

She searched for a new kitten online.

“I was really excited for the kitten because Lilly, I just wanted to get my mind off her because it happened so fast,” said Bridgewater.

She fell in love with a beautiful Bengal kitten named Lizy she picked out on a website called King Bengals Kittens.

