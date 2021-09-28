Advertise with Us
Hot and more humid today, rain possible tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear now, but there will be more clouds mixed in this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon and it will feel more humid. Clouds will continue to build in this evening and there may be a stray shower in north Mississippi.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will approach the area on Wednesday, so there will be a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be slightly higher tomorrow, but it will still be scattered and many areas will stay dry. Thankfully, the front will drop temperatures and humidity slightly for the end of the week. Afternoon high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and sunny, but there could be scattered showers on Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday.

