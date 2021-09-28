Advertisement

Here are Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s favorite Halloween candies

More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the...
More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the last 14 years of data from CandyStore.com(CandyStore.com)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hard candy, suckers and candy bars -- they all have a place in the Mid-South.

According to 14 years of data from CandyStore.com, Jolly Ranchers, 3 Musketeers and Tootsie Pops are the most popular Halloween candies in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, respectively.

Here’s how each state rounded out the top three:

Arkansas

  1. Jolly Ranchers -- also the top favorite in New Mexico
  2. Butterfinger
  3. Skittles

Mississippi

  1. 3 Musketeers -- the only state where this is the top candy
  2. Snickers
  3. Butterfinger

Tennessee

  1. Tootsie Pops -- holds the top spot in four states
  2. Skittles
  3. Salt Water Taffy

Check out CandyStore.com for an interactive map showing each state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.

Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a whopping $3 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation, a 20% increase over last year and 10% more than the previous all-time high.

America's Favorite Halloween Candy
America's Favorite Halloween Candy(CandyStore.com)

