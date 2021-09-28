Here are Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s favorite Halloween candies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hard candy, suckers and candy bars -- they all have a place in the Mid-South.

According to 14 years of data from CandyStore.com, Jolly Ranchers, 3 Musketeers and Tootsie Pops are the most popular Halloween candies in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, respectively.

Here’s how each state rounded out the top three:

Arkansas

Jolly Ranchers -- also the top favorite in New Mexico Butterfinger Skittles

Mississippi

3 Musketeers -- the only state where this is the top candy Snickers Butterfinger

Tennessee

Tootsie Pops -- holds the top spot in four states Skittles Salt Water Taffy

Check out CandyStore.com for an interactive map showing each state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.

Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a whopping $3 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation, a 20% increase over last year and 10% more than the previous all-time high.

America's Favorite Halloween Candy (CandyStore.com)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.