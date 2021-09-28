Here are Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s favorite Halloween candies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hard candy, suckers and candy bars -- they all have a place in the Mid-South.
According to 14 years of data from CandyStore.com, Jolly Ranchers, 3 Musketeers and Tootsie Pops are the most popular Halloween candies in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, respectively.
Here’s how each state rounded out the top three:
Arkansas
- Jolly Ranchers -- also the top favorite in New Mexico
- Butterfinger
- Skittles
Mississippi
- 3 Musketeers -- the only state where this is the top candy
- Snickers
- Butterfinger
Tennessee
- Tootsie Pops -- holds the top spot in four states
- Skittles
- Salt Water Taffy
Check out CandyStore.com for an interactive map showing each state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.
Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a whopping $3 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation, a 20% increase over last year and 10% more than the previous all-time high.
