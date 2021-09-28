Advertise with Us
Haywood County residents excited for Ford's new megasite

Haywood County residents excited for Ford’s new megasite
(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ford regional megasite where they plan to assemble electric F-series vehicles promises to breathe new life into one rural area of West Tennessee.

The American auto manufacturer will build a 3,600-acre mega campus off I-40, along Stanton Somerville Road in Stanton, Tennessee.

Haywood County residents say they’re excited about the multi-billion dollar megasite because of the opportunities that come with it.

“The job availability, potential for growth. What it’s going to do to the economy when people come in and build, you know other businesses and subdivisions, and houses,” county resident Ann Gardner said.

Ford says the site will bring close to 6,000 jobs to the community. Some people are already spreading the word.

“I was really excited to hear about it and I did forward the information to my brother up in Illinois, hoping he would come down and move down permanently with us,” county resident Cassandra Warner said.

Haywood County Mayor David Livingston hopes the project will turn things around.

“We’ve been dying with population. We’ve been bleeding population since 1940, so consequently, this is going to reinvigorate and bring people back to here,” Livingston said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

