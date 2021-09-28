Gov. Hutchinson addresses school quarantine protocols

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

To begin Tuesday’s briefing Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces he and First Lady Susan Hutchinson and Dr. Jose R. Romero would receive their vaccine booster shot.

Those eligible for a booster are those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following six months after their second dose and meet the criteria below.

Ages 65 years and older

Ages 18 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

Within the past 24 hours, there have been 800 new virus cases; active cases drop by more than 600 active cases to 10,858 active cases statewide.

The governor reveals protocols for schools when it comes to quarantining. Schools with a 70 percent vaccination rate do not have to quarantine. Also, students can test to remain in school.

.@AsaHutchinson reveals the protocols for schools when it comes to quarantining.



NEW: Schools w/70% vaccination rate do NOT have to quarantine.



When it comes to schools in Arkansas, Education Secretary Johnny Key says school cases have decreased by 500. He also mentions no schools are reporting any modification to on-site delivery.

